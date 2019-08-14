SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A national chain of women’s plus-size clothing stores is going out of business.

Avenue announced on Wednesday that all 222 of their stores across 33 states will be closing.

Liquidation sales have already started. Expect price reductions of 30 to 50 percent off lowest ticketed prices, the company handling the liquidation said in a release on Wednesday.

Originally named Sizes Unlimited, Avenue has several stores across the area, including in Carmichael, Modesto, two in Sacramento, Stockton and Vacaville.

The liquidator has not said how long the stores will stay open.