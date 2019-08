Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, What do you cut back on when the budget is tight?

14 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts knowledge on some more catch phrases.

14 hours ago

Big Rigs Crash On Highway 12Highway 12 was closed Monday due to a crash involving two big rigs.

14 hours ago

Highway 50 Crash In West SacramentoSeveral cars were involved in a crash Monday on Highway 50 near Harbor in West Sacramento.

14 hours ago

The Purple PlaceTina is getting a preview of the new summer menu at the Purple Place in El Dorado Hills!

14 hours ago