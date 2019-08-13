STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly made threats at an officer.

The incident unfolded at the Red Roof on Fremont street, just off Interstate 5 in Stockton. That’s where the suspect, 50-year-old Ronnie Young, was believed to be staying.

Young had an outstanding warrant for making threats against CDCR officers.

Young spoke on the phone with San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher and had been transferred to hostage negotiators before being taken into custody, a sheriff’s department spokesperson says. It’s unknown if he surrendered, or was forcefully detained.

SWAT officers responded to the hotel because Young was considered to be armed and dangerous. It’s unknown if Young had weapons in his possession when he was arrested.