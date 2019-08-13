



If you rent a home to a tenant, should you be limited to how much you can increase their rent?

That’s the issue to be taken up on Tuesday by the Sacramento city council.

Called the “Tenant Protection and Relief Act,” this proposal would cap rent increases for those living in housing built before Feb. 1, 1995.

With housing and rental prices continuing to climb across the area, this would prevent landlords from evicting people without a reason and create a way for renters to report landlords who violate the act. The idea is, if rent is increased by more than 6 percent, there would have to be a mandatory mediation between the landlord and tenant.

The goal behind is to help renters who are being forces out because of skyrocketing rents. Further, if a property owner wants to move back to the house, they’ll have to give the tenant a four-month notice.

City council is expected to approve it at their meeting on Tuesday.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says the deal would help those who are trying to stay in their home. Opponents say this is unfair to owners and could possibly make finding affordable housing even worse.