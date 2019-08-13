TRUCKEE (CBS13) – The search is on for a man who police say kidnapped his elderly, non-communicative mother from a Reno senior care facility.

Reno police say 80-year-old Susan Hillygus was taken out of the facility back on Thursday by her son, 52-year-old Roger Eugene Hillygus. Authorities note that Susan is under the legal guardianship of other family members, not Roger.

After taking Susan, police say Roger called the facility and said he would not be returning Susan.

Roger and Susan haven’t been seen since. Police say Roger was accompanied by another man who only identified himself as “Tracy” at the time of the abduction.

Police say Roger is known to drive at least two vehicles: a 1994 Honda Accord with the Nevada plate 885YKR and a gray or blue Chevy pickup with the Nevada plate CW0133.

Roger has ties to several areas in Nevada and Truckee, California, police say. He also has possible contacts elsewhere in California.

Susan suffers from severe dementia, police say, and is in need of medication Roger doesn’t have.

Anyone who sees Susan or Roger is asked to call Reno police at (775) 334-2188.