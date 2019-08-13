COLUMBIA (CBS13) – The latest on a fire in Tuolumne County on Tuesday morning:

9:05 a.m.

Tuolumne County authorities say the vegetation fire has been contained.

About 1/4 of an acre was burned.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

8:07 a.m.

Firefighters are battling flames that have spread from a home to nearby vegetation near the Tuolumne County community of Columbia Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Calle Quartz Road, in the Big Hill area of Columbia.

Deps. & Fire Crews responded to a structure fire @ 6 AM this morning on Calle Quartz Rd. in the Big Hill area of Columbia. The home was fully engulfed in flames and has spread to nearby vegetation. Nearby homes have been evacuated. Pls stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/2v2n0RtAzO — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) August 13, 2019

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, a home was fully engulfed in flames.

Those flames have since spread to some vegetation – prompting authorities to evacuate some other homes nearby.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.