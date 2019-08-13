MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding the driver suspected of running a red light and hitting a bicyclist in Modesto.

The incident happened back on July 8 at the intersection of Standiford and Shawnee avenues.

Modesto police say a cream-colored 2007 Chrysler 300 with the California license plate 5URK918 ran a red light and struck a bicyclist. The driver took off, leaving the area before police showed up.

Thanks to witness statements and other evidence left at the scene, police have identified the driver as Roberto Sinay.

An arrest warrant for felony hit-and-run has been issued for Sinay, but police say they don’t know where he is. Anyone who sees Sinay or knows where he might be is asked to call Modesto police at (209) 552-2470.