



FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Authorities say one of the drivers involved in the head-on crash in Fair Oaks Monday morning has died.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue.

It’s still unclear what led up to the crash, but a sedan and work pickup truck were involved.

On Tuesday, California Highway Patrol confirmed that one of the drivers had died.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the driver killed was 55-year-old Sacramento resident Teri Lewis.