



(CBS13) — An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from Wednesday through Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 100-110 degrees in the valley and foothills with lows between 70-78 degrees.

In addition to visiting cooling centers, city officials gave some tips on how to avoid heat-related illness.

Never leave infants, children, frail elderly, or pets unattended in a parked car.

Drink plenty of fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Use hats and sunscreen as needed.

Use cold compresses, misting, showers, and cool baths.

Keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day.

The city warns that if you see someone experiencing the symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion:

Have someone call 9-1-1 while you begin cooling the victim.

Get the victim to a shady area.

Cool the victim rapidly with a cool bath or shower, or by sponging with cool water, until the body temperature drops to 101-102 degrees Fahrenheit, orally.

If a victim’s muscles twitch uncontrollably as a result of heatstroke, keep the victim from injuring him/herself, but do not place any object in the mouth and do not give fluids. If there is vomiting, make sure the airway remains open by turning the victim on his/her side.

Below are some of the cooling center resources available in local communities:

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova City Hall will be a cooling center on Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 from noon – 6 PM. The cooling center is located at 2729 Prospect Park Drive, and signage will direct residents to the cooling center room.

Complimentary water and snacks will be provided in the cooling center. Pets are not allowed unless they are certified service animals.

Sacramento County

Sacramento County cooling centers do not open unless there is a heat index of over 105 degrees Fahrenheit with credible weather forecasts of excessively hot weather for more than three days (high daytime temps) accompanied by night temps of 75 degrees Fahrenheit or more.”

Even though there will not be cooling centers, you can stay cool during the day local community centers, libraries and city pools

Solano County

Solano County libraries will be open and available as cooling centers as needed.