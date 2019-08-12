WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on a crash on Highway 50 in West Sacramento:

10:18 a.m.

Caltrans says all lanes have been reopened after the crash.

It’s still unclear what exactly led up to the crash, but California Highway Patrol says major injuries have been reported.

9:08 a.m.

A major crash has several lanes blocked on Highway 50 through West Sacramento Monday morning.

The crash happened a little after 8:30 a.m. on the westbound side of Highway 50 near the Harbor Boulevard off-ramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but up to four cars may have been involved.

There has been no word on when the lanes will be reopened.

Caltrans is advising drivers to expect traffic in the area for the time being.