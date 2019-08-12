AUBURN (CBS13) – Police in Auburn arrested a man suspected of stealing a car.

On August 6, police were told that a man had stolen a car in the Auburn area. Officer Stan Hamelin was talking with the vehicle’s owner when he received word the car was parked just beyond the northern city limits of town and the suspect was inside.

Officer Hamelin went to the spot where the car was parked and made contact with 56-year-old Ronald Peavey. Hamelin identified Peavey as the suspect and placed him under arrest on the charge of vehicle theft.

Peavey has since been released from jail.