



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time ever, Olive Garden is selling 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes to pasta lovers.

As part of the restaurant chain’s Never Ending Pasta Pass promotion, customers can opt-in for the chance to buy the Lifetime Pasta Pass.

For $100, Never Ending Pasta pass holders can enjoy a never-ending bowl of pasta – and unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks – for nine weeks while dining in at any Olive Garden. The promotion lasts from Sept. 23 to Nov. 24.

But now, customers who buy a Never Ending Pasta Pass can be chosen to buy a Lifetime pass for $400 more. The lifetime pass allows pass holders to get unlimited pasta, soup or salad and breadsticks for the rest of their lives.

You can buy your pass on Thursday, August 15 at 1:55 p.m. ET on the Olive Garden Website. The sale begins at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.