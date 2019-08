Banana FestivalSabrina Silva is checking out the 10th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival!

15 hours ago

Splash Preview Pt. 2Restaurants, wineries, breweries, and bands from Roseville and Northern California come together for this this all you can eat and all you can drink event!

15 hours ago

Three Wine Company EventAshley Williams is learning how pairing wine with food opens up a whole new world of flavors and sensations at the Wine 101 series at Three Wine Company!

15 hours ago

“The Reunion” Concert Festival Car & Motorcycle ShowAlan Sanchez the people’s reporter is checking out “The Reunion” a phenomenal concert festival, with an amazing car & motorcycle show, and delicious Mexican cuisine.

15 hours ago

The Plant Lady Pt 6Marlene the Plant Lady is talking veggies!

15 hours ago