



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Half a million dollars worth of valuables were reportedly stolen from baseball legend Alex Rodriguez’s rental car in San Francisco Sunday night.

Police told the San Francisco Chronicle the break-in happened on the 400 block of Brannan Street between 9 p.m. and 11:10 p.m Sunday evening.

San Francisco police confirmed to KPIX that among the items stolen were bags, a camera, camera equipment, a laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment. The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation.

A-Rod was in town broadcasting the Giants and Phillies game at Oracle Park.