



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Painters covered a giant penis that was painted on the Court Plaza building Monday.

The approximately 70-foot long painting was aimed at Sacramento City Hall across the street on H Street.

According to a passerby, Dave Brown, a crew in a crane painted the penis. He said the crew had a Wide Open Walls sign and covered cars below them with tarps.

Wide Open Walls organizer David Sobon said he was aware “something” was painted and was painted over within 10 minutes. Sobon declined to say if the site was one of their planned mural sites.

