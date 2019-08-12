



TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A driver who was pulled over last week for bypassing the Truckee scales was cited for animal cruelty after his dog was found in the truck tied up with stiff wire.

The driver was hauling cattle and got the attention of CHP officers after he intentionally drove past the scales near Truckee, according to a statement from the CHP. He was stopped by officers and returned to the scales. There, officers then found his Australian Shepherd in a tiny space and bound with metal cable.

Officers say the dog did not appear to have any visible injuries. They say they then took steps to make sure the dog was safe.

The driver was cited Monday with two misdemeanors and an infraction. His parole agent was also contacted.