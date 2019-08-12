DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are looking for the owner of a wedding dress officers found over the weekend.
According to the Davis Police Department, officers found a bag in an undisclosed part of the city early Sunday morning. Inside the bag was a wedding dress.
Officers are now looking for the owner of the dress to try and find out if it was stolen.
The dress is described as being a size 10 gown from David’s Bridal.
Anyone with information about who may own the dress is asked to contact the Davis Police Department at (530) 747-5400.