



— San Bruno police arrested a 46-year-old male Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a 25-year-old female passenger on Saturday morning.

The victim reported that she scheduled the ride while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the backseat of the ride-share vehicle, according to San Bruno police.

The driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the victim to his residence in Tracy without her permission, according to police, where it is alleged that he had non-consensual intercourse with her.

Kolokolo was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and rape, police said.

In a statement released Sunday, Lyft said, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What is being described is terrifying and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have reached out to the rider since the incident. We are working with the authorities and will continue to help in every way we can.”

Anyone with information related to this alleged crime or similar incidents involving Kolokolo is asked to call San Bruno Police Department investigators at (650) 616-7100. E-mail: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed