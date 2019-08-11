Echo & Rig

500 NW J Street

Sacramento

916.619.8939

Ultimate Bridal Show

Sunday, August 11, 2019 – 12pm to 4pm

Crowne Plaza Sacramento

5321 Date Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841

Tickets are $10 at the door or $5 if you pre-register or purchase tickets online.

Food and Wine Pairing

Three Wine Company

35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg, California 95612

Sunday, August 25th (12pm-3pm)

Tickets are $50 for DIRT members

$65 for non DIRT members

Three Wine Company

Tasting Room Hours: Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday by appointment, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5pm

Saturday & Sunday 11am-5pm

$10 Tasting Fee

https://www.facebook.com/events/400000493930090/

Marlene the Plant Lady

@marlenetheplantlady

Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Liz O’Donnell

Working Daughter:

https://www.workingdaughter.com/