ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — We’re over a week into August and that means it’s back-to-school shopping season.

“I was in the living room and my mom got a call and said that I was gonna go shopping with a cop,” said Rosalinda Plascencia, an eighth-grader.

Roseville Police took 15 lucky students on a back-to-school shopping spree at Macy’s Saturday.

“It’s so nice to be able to interact with the kids in an environment that doesn’t involve responding to a 911 call,” said Officer Nicholas Gaines.

This is Gaines’ eighth year going shopping with kids in the community. He’s taken part in the program that started in the department nine years ago.

Thanks to donations from Macy’s, they were able to gift all the kids with a $250 shopping spree.

“We recognize those kids because we don’t want them in 15 years down the road to have to be in the back of our car, we’d rather take them in the front of our car now and buy them some school clothes,” said Gaines. “The whole point is to recognize kids who are struggling in the community.”