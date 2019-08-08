WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A giant tree fell onto a West Sacramento home and narrowly missed hitting a boy living inside.

The man who lives in the home on Longcroft Street says it happened Tuesday.

A man in West Sacramento is displaced this morning after a tree fell onto his home, nearly missing his son. We’ll have the latest information on @GoodDaySac and @CBSSacramento. pic.twitter.com/tZ8ZYZq0Bo — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) August 8, 2019

It’s not yet clear what caused the tree to snap.

For now, the family says they’re staying with relatives.