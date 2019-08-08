



Unsure where Sacramento’s in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Sacramento businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this summer.

Frosty Queen

PHOTO: PHOEBE T./YELP

Open since June, this ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, which offers burgers, sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Burgers” on Yelp.

Citywide, burger spots saw a median 4.3% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Frosty Queen saw a notable 283.3% increase, with a slight downward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 3.5 stars today.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the burger category: Burger Patch has seen a 28.2% increase in reviews.

Located at 7800 Stockton Blvd. in Valley High-North Laguna, Frosty Queen offers menu items such as a pastrami sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and fish and chips.

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden

PHOTO: RAQUEL V./YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Old Sacramento’s Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden, the brewpub and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp saw a median 1.7% increase in new reviews over the past month, Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden bagged a 15.2% increase in new reviews within that time frame, with a slight upward trend from a three-star rating a month ago to its current 3.5 stars.

Open at 1022 Second St. since 2018, Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden offers smoked beef brisket, pan-seared mahi mahi and ginger garlic chicken.

Cajun Madness

PHOTO: CAJUN MADNESS/YELP

Fruitridge Manor’s Cajun Madness is also making waves. Open since March at 6035 Stockton Blvd., the Cajun/Creole and seafood spot has seen a 41.7% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7% for all businesses tagged “Seafood” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Sacramento’s seafood category: The Boiling Crab has seen a 6.8% increase in reviews, and Allora has seen a 7.2% bump.

Cajun Madness offers seafood, including raw oysters, mussels and lobster. Over the past month, it’s seen its Yelp rating improve from four stars to 4.5 stars.