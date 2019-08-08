



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for a man who’s suspected of trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Roseville store.

The incident happened at a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard.

Exactly how much jewelry was targeted was not stated, but Roseville police say it was valued in the thousands of dollars.

A surveillance photo of the man was released by Roseville police.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact authorities.

https://www.facebook.com/RosevilleCaliforniaPolice/photos/a.686161504769571/2539062259479477/?type=3&theater