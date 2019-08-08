MANTECA (CBS13) – A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he crashed through a wall and hit a garage in Manteca Thursday morning.

Witnesses told Manteca police that a car was speeding on Pillsbury Road when it crossed E. Woodward Avenue and crashed through a masonry wall. It then hit a parked vehicle and continued on until it struck a garage of a home in the neighborhood behind.

Scene of the crash in Manteca (swipe for more) Credit: City of Manteca Police Department

Firefighters say the car was so damaged that it took them about 30 minutes to extricate the driver.

The driver, identified as a 16-year-old boy, was then taken to the hospital. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Officers say the car hit the wall so hard that debris was found over 150 feet from the accident.

Manteca police are still investigating the crash.