TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 2-acre fire that was reported at around 3:15 p.m. in Jamestown has now grown to at least 20-acres in size, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit.

The Preston fire, which is located at the intersection of Preston Lane and Seco Street, is reportedly spreading at a dangerous rate, says Cal Fire.

No structures have been burned, but there are homes in the area that are reportedly threatened.

No evacuations have been issued as of yet. Seco Road is closed at Seco and Third and at Seco and Jim Brady Road.

More details to follow.