



PARADISE (CBS13) – The official list of deaths related to the November 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County has risen.

According to a Thursday release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Paradise resident Paul Ernest has succumbed to his injuries.

Ernest was flown to a hospital in Sacramento during the Camp Fire. He had suffered serious injuries.

With Ernest’s death, the official death toll from the Camp Fire now stands at 86. Of those people, Butte County authorities say 80 have been positively identified. Four others have been tentatively identified, authorities, say, while two others remain unknown.

Last week, authorities announced that one of the last people reported missing after the Camp Fire had been found safe.

With Wendy Carroll’s discovery, only one person – 51-year-old Sara Martinez-Fabila – remains missing.