SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you commute on Highway 50 near Sacramento State University, expect some delays for the next few weeks.

A new construction project started Wednesday morning on the exit loop that takes drivers off eastbound Highway 50 to Hornet Drive.

Beginning today, August 7, @CaltransDist3 will begin work on upgrading the exit loop-ramp from eastbound Highway 50 onto Hornet Drive. More details: https://t.co/prXWxVuAvh — Sacramento State (@sacstate) August 7, 2019

The $2.9 million project will improve the overall ride quality on the ramp and includes adding an additional much-needed lane.

Caltrans officials say the extra lane will help alleviate traffic during the morning rush of students.

The around-the-clock closure is slated to last until August 24, but Caltrans hopes to have the work wrapped up before Sac State students move in for the fall semester.