



Craving Indian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Curry Club

PHOTO: LUKE C./YELP

Topping the list is Curry Club, located at 1401 O St. downtown. The Indian spot is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 608 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chaat Of India

PHOTO: JEFF W./YELP

Next up is Parkway’s Chaat of India, situated at 6157 MacK Road. With 4.5 stars out of 442 reviews on Yelp, the Indian and Pakistani spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bombay Bar & Grill

PHOTO: BOMBAY BAR & GRILL/YELP

Midtown/Winn ParkCapital Avenue’s Bombay Bar & Grill, located at 1315 21st St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the bar and Indian spot four stars out of 1,152 reviews.

4. India Oven

PHOTO: INDIA OVEN/YELP

India Oven, an Indian and buffet spot in Natomas Crossing, is another go-to spot. With four stars out of 591 Yelp reviews, head over to 3511 Truxel Road to see for yourself.

5. Ruchi Indian Cuisine

PHOTO: VINCE N./YELP

Over in Gateway Center, check out Ruchi Indian Cuisine, which has earned four stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian and halal spot at 2600 Gateway Oaks Drive.