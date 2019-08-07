



The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mai Vang, a Rio Linda woman who was last seen Tuesday and is considered to be at risk because of her medical condition.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Vang walked away from her home on the 1900 block of I Street in Rio Linda in an unknown direction. She is described as a 32-year-old Asian female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes, and dark hair. Vang was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink shorts, and pink glittery sandals, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Vang suffers from a condition that my cause her to become confused and disoriented and takes essential medications daily.

She left her residence without her medications, and, as a result, could become violent. The public is urged not to approach Vang but to report the sighting immediately to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.