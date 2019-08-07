



LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi boy with Down Syndrome is among the 500 people who have been chosen to be featured in a video presentation in Times Square.

Eleven-year-old Micah Ward’s face will be seen on a massive screen in the heart of the Big Apple as part of the kickoff event for the National Down Syndrome Society’s National Buddy Walk in Central Park.

The walk is meant to spread awareness about Down Syndrome.

The video is set to air on September 14.

Micah’s family is raising money for his trip to New York. You can find their GoFundMe here.