



COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The man suspected of killing a 21-year-old mother last year appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Salvador Garcia Jr. killed his ex-girlfriend, Karen Garcia. He had been on the run for the last year and a half until authorities found him in Mexico.

A friend of Karen Garcia, Linda Quintero, said Salvador entered not guilty pleas and said seeing him in court was difficult.

“It was just very hard when I saw him, he did not look like himself. I didn’t really recognize him beside his haircut and his eyebrows. It’s really uneasy,” Quintero said.

Garcia Jr. will make his next court appearance in October. He is currently being held in the Colusa County jail.