



— A peak in new construction is creating a little rivalry between river cities.

Both Sacramento and West Sacramento have new hotels and housing projects underway near the Tower Bridge.

The dirt lot is right at the foot of the Tower Bridge, overlooking the riverwalk and Sacramento skyline. It has been owned for decades by the family that founded the Raley’s supermarket chain.

This new proposal calls to construct two seven-stories buildings with a boutique hotel and condominium units.

“There are just so few opportunities anywhere in the region to live right at the waterfront,” said West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon.

Cabaldon said it’s the latest in what is becoming a competitive building boom on both sides of the river.

“A friendly rivalry makes you better, but what we’ve been very careful about doing is not getting into a bloodsport and trying to destroy each other because we’re only getting projects like this because of Sacramento’s success, and I think the reverse is true as well,” Cabaldon said.

West Sacramento has several other projects underway, including a new Calstrs highrise. The city of Sacramento added the new arena and other infill projects and plans are moving forward in the nearby Downtown Railyards.

Mayor Cabaldon says ultimately both sides benefit from redeveloping the riverfront.

“It’s a volley back and forth, sure we’re competing but we both know very very clearly that each one of our successes is just building off of each other,” Cabaldon said.

Both cities are also cooperating on other projects including a streetcar line and a new span to replace the I Street Bridge.

