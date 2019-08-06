



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Communities across the country came together Tuesday to celebrate the 36th Annual National Night Out.

It’s a crimefighting tool that unified neighborhoods with the officers and deputies that patrol their streets. This year, in light of several mass shootings, many were looking for solutions to the growing problem.

Thousands showed up Tuesday in South Land Park to show their support for law enforcement and neighborhood watch programs.

Families got the chance to enjoy a picnic, a quick laugh, and some entertainment with dancers and face painting.

READ ALSO: JJ Clavo’s Mother Speaks Out After Her Son’s Murderer Was Found Guilty

The idea of the event is to strengthen the partnership between the community and the police.

The National Night Out is also a chance to show criminals that neighborhoods are connected and fighting back.

Representatives from the Sacramento State LEC program were also in attendance Tuesday night. Fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan graduated from the program last year.