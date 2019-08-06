FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom Police Department received a report of a 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on a bike trail Friday night.

Officials say that the young girl was walking on Willow Creek Trail around 11 p.m. when a man walked up behind her, pinned her against a railing and sexually assaulted her. A noise nearby distracted the suspect and the young girl was able to run away.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20-30 years old, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with jeans and Timberland boots. Police are investigating this as a sexual battery case with the intent to commit rape.

Folsom Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information to call them.