WATERFORD (CBS13) – A Waterford man has been convicted of posing as a police officer, and, along with his crew, robbing marijuana growers of their marijuana and cash.

On August 1, Carbajal was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, one count of interference with commerce by robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Carbajal and the crew posed as law enforcement officers to gain access to the property, announced they had a search and seizure warrant, then tied up the victims and held them at gunpoint while robbing them of marijuana, cash, and other items, said U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

Carbajal will be sentenced on October 28. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on counts one and two, and mandatory consecutive sentence of seven years to life on count three.