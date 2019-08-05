PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Both #1 lanes of eastbound and westbound I-80 at Weimar are now open after a big rig caught fire.

The scene of the fire is in the area of Junction 174 and Canyon Way. The fire is now out, but not before it destroyed the truck and spread to nearby vegetation.

Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters responded to the fire. Crews were cleaning up fuel and debris.

It’s unknown when the road will fully reopen.

