13th Annual Kitty PaloozaEveryone wins at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter's annual Kitty Palooza!!! Including the many cats and kittens, who are ready for their loving "forever" homes and the adopters, who will get a greatly reduced adoption fee.

14 hours ago

News of the Weird: Emu On The LooseTina has your strange headlines.

14 hours ago

Rio Vista Portuguese Festival Pt.2Sabrina Silva has more on the Rio Vista Portuguese Festival!

14 hours ago

Rio Vista Portuguese FestivalSabrina Silva is checking out the annual Rio Vista Portuguese Festival!

15 hours ago

Teen's Tunes Weekend: 90’sTina challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.

15 hours ago