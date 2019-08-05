



— It’s almost time to celebrate the grape harvest at the annual Lodi Grape Festival in September.

The four-day festival will have food, vendors, murals, wine tasting, and a carnival.

In addition to the fun food and wine, there will be a variety of live entertainment throughout the festival. Some big names to hit the Michelob Ultra Stage include the Los Lonely Boys on Saturday and War on Sunday.

The festival runs from September 12-15.

For the full schedule of entertainment and more information on the festival, visit their website grapefestival.com