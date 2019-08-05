



On Sunday, mourners gathered in Gilroy to remember one of the three victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

Keyla Salazar was shot and killed by the gunman. She would have turned 14 on Sunday. Her family, friends, and classmates honored the girl with “the sweet smile and kind heart” by releasing butterflies.

“We thought she was alive, we thought she was in surgery, we thought she would be taken care of at the hospital. I never thought she would be deceased,” said one person.

Trevor Irby, Stephen Romero were also killed in the shooting.

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.