KLAMATH FALLS (CBS13) – A Fresno native was arrested in Oregon on Sunday after forcing an Amtrak passenger train to make an unscheduled stop.

Police say they were contacted by train personnel after 25 year-old, Mason Lira, made unusual gestures, statements about weapons, and threats to passengers and the conductor.

Authorities responded to the scene at Odell Lake near Shelter Cove. No weapons were found and no injuries were reported.

Lira was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.