EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – A house in El Dorado Hills was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.

Authorities say crews arrived at the home around at 4:15 a.m. to find flames reaching 50-60 feet high, and portions of the house collapsing. The residents were able to evacuate from the home with only one burn injury reported.

Firefighters completely extinguished the fire and remained on scene throughout the day.

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department reminds people to ensure smoke alarms are working and pre-establish family meeting locations in case of an emergency.

The cause of the fire under investigation.