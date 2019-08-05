



– On Monday morning, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced that they will be investigating the recent discovery of a body in a car as a homicide. The body had apparent trauma leading the police to investigate further.

A man was found dead in a car in south Sacramento Sunday afternoon, police say.

Sheriff’s responded to call at around 4:39 p.m. regarding a seemingly deceased man inside of a car on Elk Grove Florin Road.

Homicide detectives arrived on the scene shortly after, however, the case is being ruled as a suspicious death rather than a homicide.

No further information has since been released.

More updates to follow.