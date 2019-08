MURPHYS (CBS13) — The Calaveras County Animal Services is looking for the owners of two dogs that were found running along Highway 4 and Williams in Murphys.

The dogs were found Sunday night along the highway.

One of the dogs appears to have been hit by a car and is being treated for wounds on the head.

If you know the owner, have them contact the shelter ASAP at 209-754-6509.