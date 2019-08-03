STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies shut down an illegal gambling shack Friday on Waterloo Road in Stockton.

Over 15 computers and machines were seized, according to officials. The owner of the establishment was charged with a felony for running the illegal business and also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of illegal gambling devices and operating a business without a license. An employee was also arrested on a felony warrant.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for any information on other potential illegal establishments.