Stuck In Lodi 24th Classic Car Show

Downtown Lodi on School Street

August 3, 2019 — 10am to 3pm

FREE to Public

Registration for Car: 7am-9:30 and is $45

The Taste of The Delta

Village West Marina

6649 Embarcadero Dr., Stockton, California 95219

Tickets:

$30 in advance

$35 at the door

https://www.visitstockton.org/events/annual-taste-of-the-delta/

Stockton Con

248 W. Fremont St., Stockton, California

HOURS: 10:00am – 5:00pm both days

Tickets:

Pre-Sale (on sale through August 2)

Two-Day Pass: $20

One-Day Pass: $15

At the Door (August 3 & 4)

Two-Day Pass: $25

One-Day Pass: $20

https://www.visitstockton.org/events/stockton-con/

Senior Softball Western National Championships

July 30 – Aug. 4- Games are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Admission is FREE

http://www.placertourism.com

http://www.seniorsoftball.com

ROAR On-Road Electric RC Nationals

Aug. 1-4

Races start at 8 a.m. each day

Admission is FREE

http://www.placertourism.com

Adulting 101 classes coming up:

August 3rd- Car Maintenance

August 10th- Cooking

August 17th- Interpersonal Skills

El Dorado County Library

eldoradolibrary.org

A Gardener’s Dream Day!

Fair Oaks Horticulture Center

Inspired by Chuck Ingels

11549 Fair Oaks Boulevard

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Join us this year!

Saturday, August 3, 2019

8 AM – 2 PM

Love Our City

loveourcity.com

The Color Run Sacramento

Raley Field

Churwaffle & Chicken

Levi’s Stadium

Starting August 10th

Final 9 Sports Pro Shops

7208 Hazel Avenue, Orangevale CA and 5460 5th Stree, Rocklin CA

final9sports.com

Facebook @Final9 @ Shady Oaks Disc Golf Course

Locally $30

Nationally

Professional Disc Golf Association

PDGA.com

National $50 for amateurs

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-disc-golf-day-first-saturday-in-august/

Pillow Talk

http://www.littleriot.com/pillow-talk