



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are searching for a shoplifter in relation to an assault that happened July 31 at the Roseville Galleria.

According to Roseville police, the suspect assaulted a Footlocker employee who attempted to stop them from shoplifting.

Click here to watch the video (warning, explicit language).

In total, officials have reported that five black male adults forcefully stole shoes from the store. No arrests have been made, but police say they are working with other agencies to see if these suspects are connected to similar crimes in the region.

Police say that the suspects face possible charges of robbery, assault, and battery.

More details to follow.