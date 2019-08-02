



— It’s a great day for Pete Torres in Manteca. His stolen antique accordion was returned!

The 86-year-old’s century-old instrument was stolen earlier this week from inside his truck. He has had the accordion since he was a teenager and treasured it.

The black instrument, with white buttons instead of a piano-style keyboard, was given to him when he was 14 years old by his uncle, who brought it over from Germany.

Fortunately, on Thursday, the Manteca Police Department received a call of found property and found the accordion in the bed of a parked pickup truck where it appeared to have been discarded.

Officers say they contacted the pickup truck’s owner and found they were not involved in the incident.

On Friday, police learned that from social media that Torres’ accordion was stolen and was able to reunite the instrument with its owner!

Now Torres can play this sentimental instrument once again and bring joy to the Manteca community.