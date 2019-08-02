SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starbucks is giving away free shots of Nitro Cold Brew on Friday, August 2.

Currently, Starbucks sells Nitro Cold Brew in about 80 percent of its stores and plans to offer it in every U.S. store by year’s end.

According to the Starbucks website, “Our Nitro Cold Brew is created when our signature Cold Brew (slow-steeped for 20 hours) is infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap. Nitrogen infusion creates microbubbles, giving the coffee a cascading, frothy texture. The result is a velvety-smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.”

You can get the Nitro Cold Brew plain, with sweet cream, or with Cascara cold foam.

Customers can get the free shot while supplies last.