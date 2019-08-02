10th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival
William Land Park
Green Village area of William Land Park – at intersection of Sutterville Road & Freeport Blvd.
Saturday, August 10 10:00AM to 7:00PM
Sunday, August 11 10:00AM to 5:00PM
Adults (18 and older): $8 in advance online
$10 at gate
Youth (age 6 to 17): $6 in advance online
$8 at gate
Seniors & Veterans: $6 in advance online
$8 at gate
Children (5 and under): Free
Online Ticket Link: http://www.sacbananafestival.com
Fairytale Town’s 60th Birthday Fun
Saturday, August 3
Humpty Dumpty’s Birthday Celebration
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Humpty Dumpty’s Birthday Sleepover
5:30 p.m. – 7 a.m.
LOCATION: 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
COST: Daytime Celebration free with paid park admission. Sleepover is $25-$30 per person.
Wizarding World Summer Camp
Blue Line Arts
Summer Camps are $160 per session for non-members, $130 for members.
We have AM and PM sessions of camps available