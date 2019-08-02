10th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival

William Land Park

Green Village area of William Land Park – at intersection of Sutterville Road & Freeport Blvd.

Saturday, August 10 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Sunday, August 11 10:00AM to 5:00PM

Adults (18 and older): $8 in advance online

$10 at gate

Youth (age 6 to 17): $6 in advance online

$8 at gate

Seniors & Veterans: $6 in advance online

$8 at gate

Children (5 and under): Free

Online Ticket Link: http://www.sacbananafestival.com

(https://whoozin.com/BananaInternational?fbclid=IwAR1_lQAAbVVlQisny9W1Q2vzE31buYvfZ4_tUj3eKljHohXMmurPVMIAzx0)

Undercover Billionaire Premieres Tuesday, August 6, 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

Fairytale Town’s 60th Birthday Fun

Saturday, August 3

Humpty Dumpty’s Birthday Celebration

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Humpty Dumpty’s Birthday Sleepover

5:30 p.m. – 7 a.m.

LOCATION: 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822

COST: Daytime Celebration free with paid park admission. Sleepover is $25-$30 per person.

Wizarding World Summer Camp

Blue Line Arts

Summer Camps are $160 per session for non-members, $130 for members.

We have AM and PM sessions of camps available