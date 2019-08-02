



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A repeat domestic violence offender from El Dorado County was sentenced on July 26 to six years in prison, according to the District Attorney’s office.

On December 12, 2018, Jason Michael Adams reportedly attempted to wake his girlfriend up to have sex with her. When she said no, Adams dragged her off the bed and punched her in the head repeatedly. Adams then elbowed the woman above her right eye, resulting in her losing consciousness and needing stitches, the D.A.’s office said in a statement.

The attack was initially reported to medical personnel by the victim, but in the following days, Adams allegedly persuaded her to falsely report to police that she was attacked at a gas station by another woman.

Adams was already on probation at the time for assaulting a previous girlfriend. As a result, he received an enhanced sentence for repeat domestic violence offenders.